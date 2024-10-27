Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD.A – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$97.62 and traded as high as C$107.02. Bombardier shares last traded at C$105.25, with a volume of 14,855 shares traded.

Bombardier Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$97.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$87.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.98.

About Bombardier

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components worldwide. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, service centers, smart services, training, and technical publications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.