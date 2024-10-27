Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $20.68 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $20,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD opened at $100.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $429,179.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

