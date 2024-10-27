Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $43.98 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,631 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 47,908 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $43,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 792,056 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $134,689,000 after purchasing an additional 143,820 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9.0% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 20,739 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 70.5% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 63,546 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,806,000 after buying an additional 26,271 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.6% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 301,500 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $51,270,000 after acquiring an additional 33,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 25.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 891,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $151,614,000 after acquiring an additional 178,127 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $170.27 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.33 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.07.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.04%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,912,913.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,407 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.92.

View Our Latest Report on QUALCOMM

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.