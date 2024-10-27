Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $47.93 Million Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in IDEX were worth $47,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its stake in IDEX by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 5,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 183,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,886,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the first quarter worth about $473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IEX shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on IDEX from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $256.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.43.

IDEX Stock Performance

IEX opened at $202.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.24. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $183.76 and a 1-year high of $246.36.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.13%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

