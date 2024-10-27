Boston Trust Walden Corp Makes New Investment in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 282,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $39,474,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 726.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 54,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 48,122 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 255.5% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 9.6% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 18,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 49.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 144,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,331,000 after purchasing an additional 47,656 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPC. Truist Financial cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $164.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.57.

GPC opened at $114.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $112.74 and a fifty-two week high of $164.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.22 and its 200 day moving average is $142.12.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.54). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.48%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

