Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the September 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:BHFAO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.93. 21,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,413. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.66.

Brighthouse Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. This is a boost from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

