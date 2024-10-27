Bristlecone Advisors LLC Acquires 11,359 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,359 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 291.7% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 408.2% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.43.

NYSE:UPS opened at $137.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.12 and a fifty-two week high of $163.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.36%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

