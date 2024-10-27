Bristlecone Advisors LLC Acquires 1,233 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 141.4% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 98.1% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $95.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.24 billion, a PE ratio of 103.29, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.23 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.05.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

