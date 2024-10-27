Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $9.53 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIDELIS iM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,792.5% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Avalon Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 2,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.1% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ opened at $495.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $466.85. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $503.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

