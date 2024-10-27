Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 376 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,748 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 278.5% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,813 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 54,720 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $27,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.7 %

UNH opened at $564.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $583.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $537.96. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $608.63. The stock has a market cap of $521.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $100.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $597.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price (down previously from $640.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $604.00 to $603.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.53.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

