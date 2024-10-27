Bristlecone Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 752.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.2 %

EXPD opened at $119.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.08. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.03 and a 12-month high of $131.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPD. UBS Group upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.33.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

