Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,782,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 454,041 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $194,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.6% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 22,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 317,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,181,000 after purchasing an additional 25,543 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 103,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 21,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $51.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75, a PEG ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

