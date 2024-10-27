Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,515,100 shares, a decline of 80.7% from the September 30th total of 18,216,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 48.0 days.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Price Performance

BDWBF opened at $1.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $2.02.

Get Budweiser Brewing Company APAC alerts:

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, an investment holding company, produces, imports, markets, distributes, and sells beer and other non-beer beverages primarily in China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and the other Asia Pacific regions. It offers a portfolio of beer brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Hoegaarden, Cass, and Harbin.

Receive News & Ratings for Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Budweiser Brewing Company APAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.