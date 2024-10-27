Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,515,100 shares, a decline of 80.7% from the September 30th total of 18,216,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 48.0 days.
Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Price Performance
BDWBF opened at $1.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $2.02.
Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Budweiser Brewing Company APAC
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
Receive News & Ratings for Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Budweiser Brewing Company APAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.