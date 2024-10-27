Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Buzzi in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

BZZUY traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.18. 240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,546. Buzzi has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $21.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.61.

Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.

