Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Cut to C$178.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$181.00 to C$178.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stephens raised Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$192.00 to C$181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$171.07.

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$154.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$157.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$164.00. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$144.23 and a 52 week high of C$181.34. The company has a market cap of C$97.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.14%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director David Lund Freeman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$152.57 per share, with a total value of C$152,572.80. In other news, Director David Lund Freeman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$152.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$152,572.80. Also, Director Susan C. Jones purchased 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$162.05 per share, with a total value of C$199,324.82. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,773 shares of company stock worth $437,437. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

