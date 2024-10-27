Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Buys 4,492 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

JEPI opened at $59.23 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $59.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.87 and its 200 day moving average is $57.35. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

