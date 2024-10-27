Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 32,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $526,000. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 100,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,254,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 18,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% during the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ABBV opened at $187.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.34. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.85 and a 12-month high of $199.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The firm has a market cap of $331.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.39.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

