Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Purchases 863 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $7,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,417,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,310,000 after buying an additional 95,510 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $280.75 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $193.00 and a 52-week high of $283.40. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.27.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.