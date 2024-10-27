Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 1,058 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 359.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4,912.9% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 314.9% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SCHE opened at $28.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.99.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

