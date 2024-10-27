Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 4,219 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,219 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises about 1.9% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $15,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $123.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $92.79 and a 1-year high of $127.35.
About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
