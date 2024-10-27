Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Shares Bought by Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC

Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 41.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,764 shares during the period. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF makes up about 2.2% of Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter worth $259,000. HFG Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 336,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,938,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 10,653 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CGDV opened at $36.26 on Friday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $37.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.12.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

