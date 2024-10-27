Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.81 EPS

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.81, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 5.2 %

NYSE:COF opened at $161.27 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $89.08 and a 52 week high of $167.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.82 and its 200-day moving average is $142.87. The firm has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on COF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.39.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,760. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,491.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,760. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

