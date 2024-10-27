Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lowered its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.89. 1,315,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,064,628. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.19 and a 12-month high of $116.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $59.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.74 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.506 dividend. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 89.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.18.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $1,812,920.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,467.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $1,812,920.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,971 shares in the company, valued at $8,310,467.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total value of $1,905,566.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,065,447.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,963 shares of company stock worth $12,379,980. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

