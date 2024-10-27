Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $5,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 5.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 9.0 %

CSL stock opened at $417.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $434.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $481.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 31.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $475.00.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

