Carret Asset Management LLC Has $2.12 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO)

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth $119,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 38.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $92.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.39. iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.49 and a fifty-two week high of $70.54. The firm has a market cap of $770.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

