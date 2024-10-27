Carret Asset Management LLC Has $881,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 531.3% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $62.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.68 and its 200 day moving average is $59.93. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $64.08.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

