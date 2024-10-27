Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 395 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $47.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day moving average of $44.44. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $85.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

