Castelnau Group (LON:CGL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Castelnau Group Limited (LON:CGL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 89.67 ($1.16) and traded as high as GBX 95 ($1.23). Castelnau Group shares last traded at GBX 95 ($1.23), with a volume of 5,023 shares.

Castelnau Group Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £303.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3,166.67 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 98.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 89.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.62, a quick ratio of 40.25 and a current ratio of 0.13.

About Castelnau Group

(Get Free Report)

Castelnau Group Limited operates as an investment company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Castelnau Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castelnau Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.