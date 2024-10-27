Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the September 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Bancorp

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Catalyst Bancorp stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST – Free Report) by 165.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,912 shares during the period. Catalyst Bancorp makes up 2.5% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 3.54% of Catalyst Bancorp worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CLST stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.12. Catalyst Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.59.

Catalyst Bancorp Company Profile

Catalyst Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CLST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Louisiana. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

