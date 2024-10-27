Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up 0.4% of Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $28,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 2,160.0% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $376.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $399.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.50.
Caterpillar Trading Down 0.3 %
CAT stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $385.97. 1,606,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,622,578. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.76 and a fifty-two week high of $403.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $368.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.81. The company has a market capitalization of $188.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Caterpillar Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,272.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total value of $1,018,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,825.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $962,272.78. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Caterpillar Company Profile
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Caterpillar
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- What does consumer price index measure?
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.