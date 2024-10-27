Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

Cboe Global Markets has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 1.0 %

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $212.82 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.70 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, August 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBOE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $209.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.75.

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $121,938.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,579.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $121,938.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,328 shares in the company, valued at $879,579.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total transaction of $346,021.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,690.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,369 shares of company stock worth $2,687,925 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

