CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Purchased by Custom Index Systems LLC

Custom Index Systems LLC raised its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in CBRE Group by 190.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2,830.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group Stock Down 0.7 %

CBRE stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,186,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,766. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $136.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.83.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $1,146,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,894,168.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $1,146,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,894,168.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,214,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,328. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,232 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,047. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

