Celestia (TIA) Price Hits $5.20 on Exchanges

Celestia (TIA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One Celestia token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.20 or 0.00007674 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celestia has a total market capitalization of $733.80 million and $61.72 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Celestia has traded down 13.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celestia Token Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,079,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,079,123,287.670951 with 220,166,815.420951 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 5.34876761 USD and is up 1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 227 active market(s) with $71,265,914.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celestia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celestia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

