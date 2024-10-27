CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Short Interest Update

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,041,600 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the September 30th total of 1,568,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 100.2 days.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CESDF traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.65. 5,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,211. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $6.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.25.

CES Energy Solutions Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0219 per share. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.87%.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

