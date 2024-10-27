CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.15 and traded as high as C$0.19. CGX Energy shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 12,720 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.75, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.25 million, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.24.

About CGX Energy

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in a petroleum prospecting licenses and related petroleum agreements on Corentyne block in the Guyana Basin, offshore Guyana. The company also constructs and develops the Berbice Deep Water Port project in Guyana.

