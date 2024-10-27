Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Short Interest Update

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Trading Up 3.0 %

CPKF stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.16. The company had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873. The company has a market cap of $90.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $20.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average of $17.96.

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.40 million. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 10.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Financial Shares will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Company Profile

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

