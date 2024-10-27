China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) Short Interest Down 85.0% in October

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 85.0% from the September 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

China Feihe Price Performance

CFEIY remained flat at $7.49 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.36. China Feihe has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50.

China Feihe Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.1675 per share. This is a boost from China Feihe’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th.

China Feihe Company Profile

China Feihe Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells infant milk formula products in Mainland China, Canada, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Raw milk; and Dairy Products and Nutritional Supplements Products. The company provides a range of raw milk, adult milk powders, children's milk powder, liquid milk products, maternity milk powder, and health care products, as well as soybean powder and goat milk powder.

