China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,777,000 shares, a decline of 49.1% from the September 30th total of 11,360,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 62.1 days.

China Vanke Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHVKF remained flat at $0.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.68. China Vanke has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $2.01.

Get China Vanke alerts:

China Vanke Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. The company develops residential buildings, apartments, retail properties, and commercial offices.

Receive News & Ratings for China Vanke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Vanke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.