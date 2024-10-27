Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $190.18.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHRD. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $223.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Chord Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Chord Energy from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Chord Energy from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Chord Energy stock opened at $128.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Chord Energy has a twelve month low of $126.38 and a twelve month high of $190.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.00 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $902.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.43 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chord Energy will post 17.07 EPS for the current year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chord Energy news, Director Samantha Holroyd bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $149.51 per share, for a total transaction of $74,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,485.67. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chord Energy in the first quarter worth $296,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 16.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 8.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 532,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,849,000 after acquiring an additional 40,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

