Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.94 and traded as low as $0.80. Cielo shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 59,100 shares trading hands.

Cielo Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94.

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Cielo had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $475.69 million for the quarter.

Cielo Company Profile

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil and the United States. The company provides services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point-of-sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions, as well as the issuance and management of payment accounts.

