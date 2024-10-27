Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY) Stock Price Down 5.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) traded down 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69. 25,228 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 264,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.
Clean Energy Technologies Trading Down 5.1 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18. The company has a market cap of $29.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.33.
Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Clean Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 66.61% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter.
Clean Energy Technologies, Inc designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Clean Energy HRS and CETY Europe, CETY Renewables Waste to Energy Solutions, engineering and Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK.
