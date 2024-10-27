Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY) Stock Price Down 5.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) traded down 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69. 25,228 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 264,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Clean Energy Technologies Trading Down 5.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18. The company has a market cap of $29.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.33.

Get Clean Energy Technologies alerts:

Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Clean Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 66.61% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Clean Energy Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Clean Energy Technologies stock. Lwmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CETY Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,405,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000. Clean Energy Technologies makes up about 0.4% of Lwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Lwmg LLC owned approximately 3.27% of Clean Energy Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Clean Energy HRS and CETY Europe, CETY Renewables Waste to Energy Solutions, engineering and Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.