Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $7.98 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $7,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 515.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on CME Group from $219.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CME Group from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on CME Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total transaction of $163,610.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,504.39. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,932,706.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total transaction of $163,610.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,504.39. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $226.14 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.70 and a 12-month high of $230.36. The stock has a market cap of $81.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.94 and its 200-day moving average is $208.89.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

