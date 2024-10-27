Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.9% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $23,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VTI opened at $285.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $279.83 and a 200 day moving average of $268.89. The stock has a market cap of $428.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $289.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

