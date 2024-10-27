Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Short Interest Update

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 151.5% from the September 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Clicks Group Price Performance

Shares of CLCGY traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.81. 294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749. Clicks Group has a 52 week low of $27.44 and a 52 week high of $47.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.49.

Clicks Group Company Profile

Clicks Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health, wellness, and beauty retailer in South Africa and internationally. It operates through two segments: Retail and Distribution. The company retails pharmacy, health, and beauty through stores, and in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks brand name.

