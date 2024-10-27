Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $42.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.32.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $145.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.94 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 107.62% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 19,248 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $737,198.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,166.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 19,248 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $737,198.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,166.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas B. Smith sold 9,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $351,295.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,741.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Collegium Pharmaceutical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 31.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,408,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,749,000 after purchasing an additional 821,541 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 27.2% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,333,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,139,000 after purchasing an additional 499,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,330,728 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,479,000 after purchasing an additional 17,942 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,680,860 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,124,000 after purchasing an additional 128,003 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,531,498 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,314,000 after purchasing an additional 113,300 shares during the period.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.