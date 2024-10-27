Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Pathway Financial Advisers LLC

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4,108.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,248 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,052 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vicus Capital raised its stake in Comcast by 145.4% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 14,198 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 78,128 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 172,211 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after buying an additional 49,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.66 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.11. The company has a market cap of $163.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.58.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

