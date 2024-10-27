Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the September 30th total of 92,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Compass Group Stock Up 0.9 %

CMPGY stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.20. 146,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,293. Compass Group has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Compass Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

