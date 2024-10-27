Conflux (CFX) Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 26th. Over the last week, Conflux has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a market capitalization of $638.14 million and $26.30 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,057,846,488 coins and its circulating supply is 4,532,847,203 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

