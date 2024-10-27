Conflux Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One Conflux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a market cap of $650.52 million and $23.16 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Conflux has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,559.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.41 or 0.00517193 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00009030 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.54 or 0.00104411 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.71 or 0.00239362 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00027006 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00023737 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00067964 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,058,109,114 coins and its circulating supply is 4,533,109,821 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,057,898,774.46 with 4,532,898,757.58 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.14135032 USD and is up 1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 185 active market(s) with $25,722,133.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.