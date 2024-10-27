Conscious Wealth Investments LLC Sells 18 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Conscious Wealth Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. KLA makes up 2.5% of Conscious Wealth Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in KLA in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total transaction of $1,702,815.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,063,876.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total value of $1,702,815.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,876.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,873 shares of company stock valued at $14,532,193 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Price Performance

KLA stock traded up $6.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $673.07. 955,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,266. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $452.01 and a 52-week high of $896.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $757.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $763.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $90.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 29.07 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on KLAC shares. StockNews.com downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on KLA from $680.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on KLA from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.57.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

